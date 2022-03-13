$732.52 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $732.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.00 million and the lowest is $717.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $636.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,437,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Primerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.40. 118,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

