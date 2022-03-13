$661.23 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to post $661.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $663.06 million and the lowest is $659.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEBR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.10 on Friday. Weber has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.