5,989 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,989 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

