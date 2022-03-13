5,285 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

