5,142 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hillenbrand by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after acquiring an additional 148,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $41,242,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 36.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HI opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.