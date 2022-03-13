5,129 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after buying an additional 96,374 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $7.03 on Friday, hitting $259.54. 644,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,930. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

