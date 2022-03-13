$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCardia.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the period. 14.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

