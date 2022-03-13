4,736 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,177,000 after buying an additional 996,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after buying an additional 553,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

