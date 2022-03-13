399 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,355,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

ESS stock opened at $336.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.87. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.51 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

