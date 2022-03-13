$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to report $35.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.60 million and the highest is $36.14 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year sales of $130.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.70 million to $130.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $186.65 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $190.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter.

PL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 165,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $995,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Spencer Marshall purchased 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,418.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 221,575 shares of company stock worth $1,365,144.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

NYSE:PL opened at $4.70 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

