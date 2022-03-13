33,762 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.