27,658 Shares in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of Codorus Valley Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 460.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.64. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,689 shares of company stock valued at $166,092. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

