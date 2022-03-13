25,000 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 561,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.68 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

