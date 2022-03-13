$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 969,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,799. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

