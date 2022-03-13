1,875 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QCR by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QCR by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in QCR by 98,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.62 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $851.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

