1,451 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 128,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,900 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

