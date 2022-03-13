$113.20 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will report $113.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.79 million to $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 273,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Qualys by 29.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

