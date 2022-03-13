101,807 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Insperity by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after buying an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. 214,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,241. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.36. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

