$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of AXL opened at $8.40 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $958.26 million, a PE ratio of 280.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

