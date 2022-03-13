$1.32 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.52. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

