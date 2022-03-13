$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $861.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,175,790. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $11,065,000.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $81.08. 615,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

