$0.74 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $449,898,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $150,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

