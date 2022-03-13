$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. 240,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.