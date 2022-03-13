$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 129,117 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 300,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 431.60%.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.