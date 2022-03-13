-$0.25 EPS Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuCana.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NCNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,774. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

