-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is ($0.56). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 1,264,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,926. The firm has a market cap of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

