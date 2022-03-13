-$0.04 EPS Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter valued at $122,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.34. 3,147,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802,869. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

