-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WM Technology.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth $9,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 353,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,982. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

