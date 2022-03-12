ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as high as $80.08 and last traded at $79.88. 221,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,714,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 86.28%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

