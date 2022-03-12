Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to “Buy”

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

