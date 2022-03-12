Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.47. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.