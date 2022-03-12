Zacks Investment Research Lowers Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) to Strong Sell

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Finance Of America Companies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 313,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,018. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $7,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $3,162,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $2,243,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $902,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

