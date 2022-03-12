Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) to Hold

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of TWKS opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the third quarter worth $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the third quarter worth $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

