Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

