Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.45 Million

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $57.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.40 million and the highest is $57.50 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $48.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $266.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $295.14 million, with estimates ranging from $280.80 million to $307.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,158 shares of company stock worth $1,469,788. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 218,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA remained flat at $$79.13 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a P/E/G ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

