Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.63). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 469,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.69.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

