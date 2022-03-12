Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to report $185.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.79 million and the lowest is $183.04 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $754.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 554,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

