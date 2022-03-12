Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRKN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 78,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.