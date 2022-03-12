Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of CRKN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 78,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.55.
About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.