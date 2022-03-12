Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Cardinal Health also posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,106. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

