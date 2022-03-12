Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

