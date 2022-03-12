Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.54. Walmart posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. Walmart has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock valued at $606,961,530. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

