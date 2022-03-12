Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.73. 364,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,182. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

