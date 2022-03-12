Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
