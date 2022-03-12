Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,645. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

