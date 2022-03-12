Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLNG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,035. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

