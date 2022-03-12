Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.25). Design Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DSGN opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

