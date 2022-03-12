Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Blade Air Mobility posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,315,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,574 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 286,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $491.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

