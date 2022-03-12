Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 15,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,894. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

