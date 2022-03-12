Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

ACCO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.29. 488,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,955. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $794.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

