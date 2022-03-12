Zacks: Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Equities analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to announce $369.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.79 million and the highest is $391.50 million. SLM posted sales of $331.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 2,289,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. SLM has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 875,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 280,541 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SLM by 96,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

