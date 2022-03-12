Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will post sales of $340.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $84.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 304.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE RHP traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $89.41. 270,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,035. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $44,962,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
